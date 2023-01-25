King Charles ‘secret son’ follows in footsteps of Prince Harry?

King Charles alleged ‘secret son’ Simon Charles Dorante-Day is seemingly following in the footsteps of Prince Harry by criticizing the monarch and his wife Queen Consort Camilla.



Simon Charles Dorante-Day took to Facebook and slammed King Charles and Camilla, calling them the "criminal", and has even threatened them with legal action.

He wrote, “The criminal King Charles and his Wife Queen Consort Camilla know the abuse I was put through to cover up the truth that I am their biological son."

"[My adoptive family members] Karen, David, Winifred & Ernest all knew this truth and assisted in covering this truth up whilst providing access."

He continued, “As I have mentioned previously my adopted grandmother Nanan told me about King Charles and his Wife Queen Consort Camilla being my biological parents in 1998, and Amanda Jane Day Scott was not there when this truth was told to me, as the video footages I have will demonstrate in Court.”





Simon Charles went on to say, “Neither King Charles nor his Wife Queen Consort Camilla can take back what has been done in their name to my eyes, teeth, and the years of manipulation, suppression, abuse and lies."

Meanwhile, King Charles estranged son Prince Harry has also made startling revelations about the royal family and slammed members of the Firm including Camilla and Prince William in his memoir Spare and recent TV interviews.