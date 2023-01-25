 
Prince Harry airing all ‘unpleasant opinions’ on Firm in 2023: report

Prince Harry is reportedly gearing up to release any entire slew of revelations against the Royal Family in 2023.

The publishing consultant at Jane Tabachnick & Co issued this claim.

Her admissions have been made to Express UK during the course of one of her interviews.

“I believe the publisher will do a significant promotional campaign.”

“I think Harry will only do a few select interviews and they will be carefully pre-scripted.”

“There may be media outlets that fear reprisal from the monarchy if they grant Prince Harry a platform to share what may be unpleasant opinions about the monarchy.”

“Also, while Prince Harry may be willing to put certain deeply personal stories into a book, he may not be as comfortable talking about them on camera, or having interviewers probe deeper, beyond what he has already written about.”

However, "It is reasonable to expect that they may not offer live Q&As at his appearances."

