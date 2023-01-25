 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Gerard Pique’s mom accused of mistreating Shakira

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Gerard Pique’s mom accused of mistreating Shakira
Gerard Pique’s mom accused of mistreating Shakira

Shakira and Gerard Pique have been in the news ever since they parted their ways after years of dating. Following their break-up, a series of claims surrounding the former lovebirds’ life emerged.

Most recently, a resurfaced video has the Waka Waka hitmaker’s fans saying that Gerard’s mum mistreated her in the past.

An interaction of Shakira with Montserrat Bernabeu has been making rounds on social media in which they both are standing next to Gerard.

At one point, Montserrat was seen squeezing Shakira’s cheek following by a hand gesture to ask her to stay quiet.

Although, Shakira’s reaction was not caught on camera, the conversation didn’t appear as a friendly exchange.

During the conversation, the footballer appeared to be not paying attention to the duo as he was talking to a man standing closer to him. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William feels 'very betrayed' by Prince Harry

Prince William feels 'very betrayed' by Prince Harry
Angela Bassett becomes Marvel's first actor nominated for an Oscar

Angela Bassett becomes Marvel's first actor nominated for an Oscar
Rebel Wilson reacts to Dubai trip criticism in THIS way

Rebel Wilson reacts to Dubai trip criticism in THIS way
'Rick and Morty' Adult Swim cuts ties with Justin Roiland after his arrest

'Rick and Morty' Adult Swim cuts ties with Justin Roiland after his arrest
Kanye West entry ban calls get Australian minister thumbs up

Kanye West entry ban calls get Australian minister thumbs up
King Charles ‘secret son’ follows in footsteps of Prince Harry?

King Charles ‘secret son’ follows in footsteps of Prince Harry?
Neil Patrick Harris makes cameo in ‘How I Met Your Father’ season 2 premiere

Neil Patrick Harris makes cameo in ‘How I Met Your Father’ season 2 premiere
'The Last of Us' star teases second season on the cards

'The Last of Us' star teases second season on the cards
Tom Brady goes on rant following divorce with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady goes on rant following divorce with Gisele Bündchen