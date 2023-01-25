Paris Hilton received Kim Kardashian's advice on fertility before having first child via surrogacy

 
Paris Hilton took frenemy Kim Kardashian's fertility advice before welcoming son via surrogacy.

On Monday, January 23, Paris Hilton announced that she gave birth to her first baby boy after undergoing IVF with husband Carter Reum, nearly two years ago as recommended by Kim Kardashian, as per Daily Mail.

The socialite revealed on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast in January 2021 that Kim, who had three of her four children via IVF, had recommended her own doctor, Beverly Hills IVF "magician" Dr. Andy Huang.

The 42-year-old said, "[Kim was the one] who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."

She added, "I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor."

Paris further revealed that she and her partner want to have boy and girl twins and have already undergone the egg extraction procedure for it.

The reality star, who calls her current partner her "soulmate" also said, "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn't that bad."

