 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan being replaced by Prince Edward and Sophie: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan being replaced by Prince Edward and Sophie: report

The royal family is replacing Prince Harry with his uncle Prince Edward who is 13th-in-line to the throne. 

Harry and Meghan Markle have mercilessly attacked the senior members of the royal family during their recent media appearances.

Their Netflix documentary and Harry's book have further deteriorated the relationship between the royal family and the US-based couple.

According to a royal commentator, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, are replacing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in King  Charles' slimmed-down monarchy, and will take the role on with "great ease".

Royal correspondent Charles Rae said: "One thing that is a pity is that if the fallout had not happened, then Harry and Meghan would have been cornerstones in the new slimmed-down monarchy."

"Their positions have been filled with great ease by Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex," Express.co.uk quoted him as saying.

Speaking of King Charles III, he said: "Charles in effect has a much shorter time than his mother to adapt and develop to his new role."

"However, I believe he will try to bring the monarchy up to date, especially in not having so many hangers-on, he added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William would 'require lots of apologies' from Harry to 'heal': Former aide

Prince William would 'require lots of apologies' from Harry to 'heal': Former aide
Princess Charlotte has to wait for death of THIS royal before getting real title

Princess Charlotte has to wait for death of THIS royal before getting real title
Prince Andrew accuser to publish her book before King coronation: 'Maximise return'

Prince Andrew accuser to publish her book before King coronation: 'Maximise return'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' sees bumper Bollywood opening despite protests

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' sees bumper Bollywood opening despite protests
Britney Spears house visited by cops her Instagram goes missing

Britney Spears house visited by cops her Instagram goes missing
North West to debut in 'PAW Patrol' alongside mother Kim Kardashian

North West to debut in 'PAW Patrol' alongside mother Kim Kardashian
Royal family may close ranks against Harry and Meghan says author

Royal family may close ranks against Harry and Meghan says author

Savannah Christley says her life is falling apart after parents reported to prison

Savannah Christley says her life is falling apart after parents reported to prison
Jeremy Renner got into snowplough accident trying to save nephew

Jeremy Renner got into snowplough accident trying to save nephew
Zach Shallcross reveals his punishment for drinking beer in High school

Zach Shallcross reveals his punishment for drinking beer in High school
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex throws shade at Georgina Rodriguez over cosmetic surgery

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex throws shade at Georgina Rodriguez over cosmetic surgery
Sherri Shepherd reveals she almost passed out on first phone call with Oprah Winfrey

Sherri Shepherd reveals she almost passed out on first phone call with Oprah Winfrey