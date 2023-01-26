 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga expresses gratitude to Academy over Oscar nod for song ‘Hold My Hand’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

File Footage

Lady Gaga revealed she is grateful to Academy for nominating her track Hold My Hand in the category of Best Original Song from the blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Taking to Instagram, the Bad Romance hitmaker dropped a photo with a beautiful bouquet of flowers while donning very casual clothes.

Gaga, who previously received the prestigious award for her song Shallow from A Star Is Born, wrote, “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song “Hold My Hand” for an Oscar this year!”

“Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget,” the singer added.

The singer has created history after her nod as this is the first time any artist has been nominated three times in the Best Original Song category.

“So grateful for the magic of music and cinema,” she continued. “Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!”

The Tom Cruise starrer was the highest-grossing film of 2022 and it even bagged a spot in the top 10 movies of all the time surpassing global sales of $1.4 billion.

As for Gaga, the singer-actor has been “laying low” ever since the sequel of the Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix in lead role was announced.

