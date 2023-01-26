Netflix calls 'Squid Game' show 'serious injuries': Fake News

Netflix vehemently denied any severe injury on the shooting of a new Squid Game reality show.



The commotion set off after reports of several people were stretched out in the unscripted and documentary series Squid Game: The Challenge, which will have 456 contestants competing for a huge cash prize.

According to Sun, a contestant came forward claiming several people in the first game, called Red Light, Green Light, required medical attention due to freezing temperatures in the studio.

The reality show is currently being shot in Cardington Studios in the United Kingdom.

“Even if hypothermia kicked in, then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line,” the anonymous contestant told the Sun. “Too many were determined not to move, so they stood there for too long.

“There were people arriving thinking they were going to be millionaires, but they left in tears.”

The game Red Light, Green Light requires participants to sprint on a green light and remain completely silent when the light turns red.

“It was like a war zone,” adding, “People were getting carried out by medics, but we couldn’t say anything. If you talk, then you’re out … You could hear someone yell ‘medic’, and the crew would rush on. We ended up standing there for 30 minutes between takes. Some were crawling by the end. At least one was carried out on a stretcher.”

However, Netflix confirmed three people were treated for “mild medical conditions”.

The streamer spokesman said that medical staff were on set and that it had “invested in all the appropriate safety procedures”.

“While it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue,” they said.

Squid Game was Netflix’s most-watched show in 2021 and was hailed for netting new 4.4 million in the streamer's subscriber base globally.