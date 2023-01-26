 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

'Love Island' star Faye Winter reveals she dissolved her lip fillers as they made her look 'silly' on the show

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Love Island star Faye Winter reveals she dissolved her lip fillers as they made her look silly on the show

Love Island alum Faye Winter admitted that she was unaware of her lips appearing silly while on the dating show, until her parents told her.

On Thursday, January 26, Faye Winter appeared on This Morning and shared that since the show ended, she has gotten the lip fillers dissolved.

She continued, "The first time I got it done, the therapist got me through everything, gave me a week to decide if I wanted to get it done or not."

She added, "But every time after that I didn't have guidance."

As per Daily Mail, the reality star further revealed, "4½ ml is the most I had when I went into Love Island. I didn't see it as a problem. I thought my lips looked great until I came out and saw myself from a different perspective."

The 27-year-old shared, "I saw it like that for the first time rather than just looking in the mirror. My mum and dad told me they look a bit big and silly."

Faye urged people who want to have facial "tweakments" to seek a medical professional rather than just a beauty therapist.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry warned by ex-CIA official

Prince Harry warned by ex-CIA official
Meghan Markle's 'lies' exposed by her sister Samantha in new interview

Meghan Markle's 'lies' exposed by her sister Samantha in new interview
Kelly Brook confessed she had 'unhappy' 20s and only caught a 'breath' when turned 40

Kelly Brook confessed she had 'unhappy' 20s and only caught a 'breath' when turned 40
Gerard Butler admitted he 'Almost Killed' Hilary Swank while filming 'P.S. I Love You'

Gerard Butler admitted he 'Almost Killed' Hilary Swank while filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Michael Bublé reflects on his son’s cancer diagnosis: ‘lost my alter ego’

Michael Bublé reflects on his son’s cancer diagnosis: ‘lost my alter ego’
Nia Long address working with Eddie Murphy and ‘black movies’ remarks

Nia Long address working with Eddie Murphy and ‘black movies’ remarks
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals she wants young cast to feel safe on Wolf Pack set

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals she wants young cast to feel safe on Wolf Pack set
Sharon Stone breaks her silence on facing misogyny from ‘big male stars’ in Hollywood

Sharon Stone breaks her silence on facing misogyny from ‘big male stars’ in Hollywood
Andrew Tate’s views on choosing the right ‘social circle’: Read

Andrew Tate’s views on choosing the right ‘social circle’: Read
Chelsea Handler’s opens up about taking diabetes drug Ozempic ‘unknowingly’

Chelsea Handler’s opens up about taking diabetes drug Ozempic ‘unknowingly’
Tom Hanks receives ‘valuable acting advice’ from A Man Called Otto director

Tom Hanks receives ‘valuable acting advice’ from A Man Called Otto director
Maybe I Do star Richard Gere shared his thoughts on marriage

Maybe I Do star Richard Gere shared his thoughts on marriage