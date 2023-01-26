The 1975 frontman Matty Healy interrupted by bandmates before making a racial comment in concert

 
Thursday Jan 26 2023
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy almost uttered a racial comment before being cut off by bandmates in the Leeds concert.

During one of the 1975 At Their Very Best world tour concerts, Matty Healy went on to address the audience during a break between songs at Leeds venue First Direct Arena on Monday January 23.

As per Daily Mail, Healy, who previously suffered backlash for a poorly rationalised tweet regarding George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, told the audience in the middle of the break, "I don't think it's a racist thing to say..."

As he said, this, Healy was cut short by bandmates Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, and Adam Hann, as they instantly burst into the opening chords of 2018 hit It's Not Living (If It's Not With You).

When he realised he's been cut off, the 33-year-old muttered in annoyance, "Oh for f*** sake," before joining in with the rest of the band.

In 2020, Healy had to deactivate his twitter after posting an ill-received tweet following the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The tweet read, "If you truly believe that 'ALL LIVES MATTER' you need to stop facilitating the end of black ones," along with a link to his track Love It If We Made It.

