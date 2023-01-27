Meghan and Harry won't be allowed to appear on balcony at King Charles coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew will not be allowed to stand on the balcony at the King Charles'coronation because they are nk longer senior working royals, according to the UK's Daily Express.

The report comes after the Buckingham Palace released new details about the event on Sunday.

The publication reported that details about the guest list, including the invite status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are yet to be revealed.

Asked whether Harry and Meghan would be invited to attend the coronation, Express' royal correspondent Richard Palmer said, "My guess is King Charles will take the moral high ground and invite them all to the coronation."

"My guess is that they will, the King will take the moral high ground."Whatever the state of his relationships with the Sussexes and his brother Andrew at that point," Palmer added.



He said, "We saw, at the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen break a, sort of, the order of precedence in the seating arrangements at St Paul's Cathedral."

It is still not clear whether Harry and Meghan plan to attend the coronation if they are invited.

The Duke of Sussex, however, has hinted that he wants reconciliation with his father and brother.

He also revealed that he was approached by the royal family to verbally confirm whether he will attend the coronation.

Harry said he did not confirm because there was a lot between now and then, referring to his book and the time he was approached by his family.



