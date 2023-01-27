‘Friends’ Maggie Wheeler praises ‘brave’ Matthew Perry for opening up about addiction

Friends actor Maggie Wheeler, who played the iconic role of Janice Hosenstein in the hit sitcom, heaped praises on Matthew Perry for opening up about his struggle with drugs.

The Parent Trap actor said it’s “brave and extraordinary” that the 17 Again star is “helping people” by telling the story of his addiction to drugs in Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

“I lost my brother to drug addiction, so I’m no stranger to how difficult a journey it is and a struggle it is,” Wheeler told Us Weekly.

“I’m so proud of Matthew and how hard he’s fought for his life,” she said before adding that there were “so many details” in the actor’s memoir that she “wasn’t aware” took place.

“He has had struggles that have been so dark and so unbearable and he’s such a survivor to still be here and to be out and sharing his story with the world.

“I think it’s brave and extraordinary and I’m certain that he’s helping people by doing it,” she added.

Wheeler went on to reveal that she hasn’t talked to Perry since she read his book. “Just before I left to come on this trip, I said, ‘I really need to write to him and let him know how, how much I love him. And that I was honored to read it,’” she shared.

Recalling working with Perry on the NBC sitcom in another interview, the actor said, "Whenever you get to work with a genius, it makes you better."

"It was a gift to be able to play off of him and to enjoy him. It was the greatest challenge to not crack up in the middle of shooting!” Wheeler shared with OK! Magazine.

“Since I was not a regular, the regulars cracked up all the time — it was part of their daily work day, but I was a little bit more uptight about it."