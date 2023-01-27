 
Friday Jan 27 2023
Meghan Markle dodging press and ‘keeping her head down’

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘more than happy’ to let Prince Harry take center stage for his memoir and is working on “keeping her head down” through it all.

An inside source close to Us Weekly brought this claim to light while detailing the couple’s PR strategy.

The source started by saying, “Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead.”

At this point though, Meghan Markle is “happy to let Harry take center stage” and per the insider, “He’s flying all over the place to promote Spare but most of the time he’s returning home to Montecito and not staying out of town very often because he wants to be with the kids.”

