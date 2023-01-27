 
Friday Jan 27 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doomed from the very start’

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer fears the couple was ‘doomed’ from the very start and was never ‘even given a chance’ to fit into the royal mold.

This admission has been made by royal biographer Omid Scobie, during the course of his interview with Express UK.

He believes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were really “doomed from the start” because they were ‘never gonna fit the mold’.

Mr Scobie started by telling the outlet, “Her private secretary had said that, you know, you'll come in and you'll be like, sort of, a foreign microbe or something in the, sort of, biosphere of the Royal Family.”

“Every other cell will come and try and fight that and push you out but, at some point, you become part of it.”

This comes shortly after Meghan Markle’s own admissions about her ‘not so warm welcome’ in the Palace.

Mr Scobie referenced those admissions and added, “She [the Queen] represented the constancy... she was figure that was always there and she was, there was no threatening nature within that.”

“Se was apolitical, she was unifying, there was nothing polarising about the Queen in a way that, to the majority, should we say Meghan's mere presence completely changed that for so many people.”

“Meghan was doomed, in many ways, regardless of whether she was a nice person or a bad one, I think it was irrelevant.”

