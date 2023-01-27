 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

BTS J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans
BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans

BTS member J-Hope has revealed his secrets of relaxing sleep on Weverse, Koreaboo reported.

The 27-year-old singer said that "Before I go to bed, I tend to plan out what I’m going to wear tomorrow. If I think about it the next morning, it takes too much time."

He further said that “It doesn’t take me too long to fall asleep. I scroll on my phone and when I feel sleepy, I put it down and fall asleep within the next 3 to 5 minutes. Just like that!"

J-Hope said he preferred less clothing while he sleeps, added: "I don’t really like wearing anything uncomfortable. So, I try to wear something that’s as least cumbersome as possible. These days I wear shorts and I tend to sleep shirtless."

"It depends on how I’m feeling that day. If I feel a cold coming and I feel like I have to keep my body warm, I’d wear a light T-shirt. But usually, I tend to sleep shirtless," he explained.

More From Entertainment:

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence
Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour

Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour
Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set

Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set
BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs

BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office
Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death

Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death
‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’

‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’
Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film

Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film
BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'
Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’
Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction

Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction
Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her

Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her