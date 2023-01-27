 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

file footage

Late Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, spent her childhood at her father’s famed residence, Graceland, the second-most-visited house in America, but for Britain’s Prince Harry, it left much to be desired.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, released on January 10 just days before Lisa’s tragic death on January 12, the Duke of Sussex shared how he truly felt about the property after he first visited it in 2014 with brother Prince William, while in Memphis to attend a friend’s wedding.

Recalling his visit to Graceland, which is toured by more than 650,000 people a year, Prince Harry wrote: “I stood in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought, ‘The King’s interior designer must have been on acid.'”

“People variously called the house a castle, a mansion, a palace, but it reminded me of the badger sett,” Prince Harry further shared; a badger sett for him refers to a lower ground floor flat at Kensington Palace.

The Duke of Sussex then described the house as ‘dark and claustrophobic’, and recalled questioning, “The King lived here, you say? Really?”

Needless to say, Prince Harry’s comments about Graceland caught on following the death of Lisa Marie Presley at the age of 54. 

More From Entertainment:

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence
Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour

Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour
Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set

Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set
BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs

BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office
‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’

‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’
BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans

BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans
Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film

Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film
BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'
Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’
Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction

Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction
Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her

Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her