Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death

Late Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, spent her childhood at her father’s famed residence, Graceland, the second-most-visited house in America, but for Britain’s Prince Harry, it left much to be desired.



In his bombshell memoir Spare, released on January 10 just days before Lisa’s tragic death on January 12, the Duke of Sussex shared how he truly felt about the property after he first visited it in 2014 with brother Prince William, while in Memphis to attend a friend’s wedding.

Recalling his visit to Graceland, which is toured by more than 650,000 people a year, Prince Harry wrote: “I stood in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought, ‘The King’s interior designer must have been on acid.'”

“People variously called the house a castle, a mansion, a palace, but it reminded me of the badger sett,” Prince Harry further shared; a badger sett for him refers to a lower ground floor flat at Kensington Palace.

The Duke of Sussex then described the house as ‘dark and claustrophobic’, and recalled questioning, “The King lived here, you say? Really?”

Needless to say, Prince Harry’s comments about Graceland caught on following the death of Lisa Marie Presley at the age of 54.