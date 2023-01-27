 
Friday Jan 27 2023
Royal Family possible reaction on Kim Kardashian buying Princess Diana's necklace

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Kim Kardashian sparked reactions after she bought Princess Diana’s iconic purple diamond cross necklace from auction.

Several social media users bashed the reality TV megastar for being a “culture vulture” after she purchased the iconic piece of jewelry for $197,453.

Following this, Royal expert Valentine Lowe discussed how the family of the late Princess of Wales might have reacted to The Kardashians star getting the necklace.

“I think they probably laugh at it. Laugh about it over the breakfast table and move on,” the journalist told Us Weekly.

“[They] certainly wouldn’t be annoyed, I [don’t] think,” Lowe added.

The first wife of King Charles III donned the necklace in 1987 at a London charity gala pairing the jewelry with a stunning purple outfit.

