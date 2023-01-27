‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

The much-anticipated Gladiator sequel’s filming has been pushed back by two weeks after its rumoured lead actor Paul Mescal has extended his run in A Streetcar Named Desire at the West End.

According to Deadline, the Sir Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has been delayed as Mescal will be reprising his role of Stan Kowalski for a limited six-week run.

Mescal’s much-praised show was originally staged at north London’s Almeida Theatre. The Rebecca Frecknall-directed production is now heading to the Phoenix Theatre in the West End for a March 20 to April 29 run.

As a result, the production on Sir Ridley’s much-anticipated sequel to 2000’s blockbuster has been pushed back by two weeks from its original March 2023 start date.

While details about the sequel remain under wraps, insiders said it’s been confirmed that Mescal, who has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in Aftersun, will play the lead role.

Mescal will take on the role of Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s character Lucilla and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus from the first film.