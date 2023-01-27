 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End
‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End 

The much-anticipated Gladiator sequel’s filming has been pushed back by two weeks after its rumoured lead actor Paul Mescal has extended his run in A Streetcar Named Desire at the West End.

According to Deadline, the Sir Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has been delayed as Mescal will be reprising his role of Stan Kowalski for a limited six-week run.

Mescal’s much-praised show was originally staged at north London’s Almeida Theatre. The Rebecca Frecknall-directed production is now heading to the Phoenix Theatre in the West End for a March 20 to April 29 run.

As a result, the production on Sir Ridley’s much-anticipated sequel to 2000’s blockbuster has been pushed back by two weeks from its original March 2023 start date.

While details about the sequel remain under wraps, insiders said it’s been confirmed that Mescal, who has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in Aftersun, will play the lead role.

Mescal will take on the role of Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s character Lucilla and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus from the first film.

More From Entertainment:

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland
Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship

Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship
Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job
King Charles coronation: ‘100 days to go’

King Charles coronation: ‘100 days to go’
Brad Pitt sports bright orange puffer coat with George Clooney on set of ‘Wolves’

Brad Pitt sports bright orange puffer coat with George Clooney on set of ‘Wolves’

Meghan Markle’s sister claims she keeps family away to ‘hide her lies’

Meghan Markle’s sister claims she keeps family away to ‘hide her lies’
Royal Family possible reaction on Kim Kardashian buying Princess Diana’s necklace

Royal Family possible reaction on Kim Kardashian buying Princess Diana’s necklace

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence
Eminem donates signed sneakers for charity auction

Eminem donates signed sneakers for charity auction
Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour

Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour