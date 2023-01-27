Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship

Gerard Pique’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, did not want him to part ways with Shakira and did her best to save their bond.

However, things did not work out between the former lovers and they announced their breakup in June last year which reportedly was nothing short of a trauma for Montserrat.

Spanish media outlet Lecturas reported, “Dr. Montserrat Bernabeu fought to the end for her son and Shakira to reconcile.”

“Today she has turned the page and only suffers for her grandchildren, who no longer call her grandmother,” it added.

"Montserrat's entourage insists on how much the doctor, currently co-director of the Guttman Foundation, has always done to make Shakira and her son's relationship work,” the reported claimed.

This comes after it was claimed that Shakira’s relationship with Montserrat has turned sour ever since she parted ways with her son.

As per Marca, Shakira was hurt after she saw Montserrat and Gerard’s dad Joan Piqué Rovira spending time with his new lover Clara Chia Marti.

It has also been alleged that the singer asked her sons to stop calling Montserrat “grandmother” in the aftermath of her painful split from the sports star.