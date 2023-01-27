 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Riverdale star Camila Mendes breaks her silence on dealing with eating disorder

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Riverdale star Camila Mendes breaks her silence on dealing with eating disorder
Riverdale star Camila Mendes breaks her silence on dealing with eating disorder

Camila Mendes has recently addressed her eating disorder while filming season one of her hit series Riverdale.

Speaking with Eileen Kelly on the Going Mental podcast, the Do Revenge star said, “I would watch every episode and be like, ‘Oh my god, my stomach there…’ I was so insecure and it really fuelled my eating disorder.

“When you’re in your early twenties, your body is fluctuating… my body hadn’t settled into itself yet. I was looking at myself, taking myself apart. My stomach, you know, my arms, my chin, anything – I would obsess over,” explained the 28-year-old.

Reflecting on her experience, Mendes mentioned, “It got in the way of my acting, because when I was acting on camera … it really (expletive) with your process.”

Mendes also pointed out that she was “really afraid of eating carbs”.

“What would happen is I would avoid it for a long period of time and then I would binge and eat a bunch and then purge,” she noted.

Mendes disclosed that her nutritionist helped her to overcome this fear.

The actress remarked, “So, it was this terrible cycle and my nutritionist helped me overcome that by reintroducing bread into my life to be like, ‘See, it’s not going to kill you’.”

Mendes asserted that it was difficult to recover from disordered eating after hearing phrase like “You look so good” after losing some weight.

“When I don’t hear that, I think I look terrible. When no one’s commenting on how thin I look,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Katherine McPhee would 'love' to have another baby with husband David Foster

Katherine McPhee would 'love' to have another baby with husband David Foster
Jemima Goldsmith shares her two cents on arranged marriages

Jemima Goldsmith shares her two cents on arranged marriages
Drew Barrymore lashes out at Razzie for nominating 12-year-old actress

Drew Barrymore lashes out at Razzie for nominating 12-year-old actress
Mia Goth calls out Oscars for being 'Very Political' and blocking horror movies from nominations

Mia Goth calls out Oscars for being 'Very Political' and blocking horror movies from nominations
Comedy-themed talk show 'Lately' will be hosted by Larry Wilmore

Comedy-themed talk show 'Lately' will be hosted by Larry Wilmore
George Clooney and Snoop Dogg grabbed the same 2003 guest spots on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' 20th Anniversary special

George Clooney and Snoop Dogg grabbed the same 2003 guest spots on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' 20th Anniversary special
Harry Styles left flushing as his pants split in LA concert in front of childhood crush Jennifer Aniston

Harry Styles left flushing as his pants split in LA concert in front of childhood crush Jennifer Aniston

Sajal Aly slated to star as the lead in series adaptation of Classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'

Sajal Aly slated to star as the lead in series adaptation of Classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'
Pamela Anderson divulges on 'frisky' meetings with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the London embassy

Pamela Anderson divulges on 'frisky' meetings with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the London embassy
Angelina Jolie receives FBI investigation documents involving ex Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie receives FBI investigation documents involving ex Brad Pitt
Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 'Indiana Jones 5' role, 'it's dream come true moment'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 'Indiana Jones 5' role, 'it's dream come true moment'
Tobey Maguire hints at possible return as ‘Spider-Man’ in fifth movie

Tobey Maguire hints at possible return as ‘Spider-Man’ in fifth movie