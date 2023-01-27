 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Katherine McPhee would 'love' to have another baby with husband David Foster

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Katherine McPhee would love to have another baby with husband David Foster

Katherine McPhee fancies having a second child with husband and musician David Foster.

On Friday, January, 27, Katherine McPhee made a guest appearance of The Jennifer Hudson Show, hosted by Jennifer Hudson, and spoke on the possibility of having another baby with the 73-year-old David Foster.

The Smash alum said, "I would love to have another baby, but we'll see."

According to People, the studio echoed with the cheers of the audience as McPhee said this.

"We're not in any crazy rush, but I hope so," McPhee. 38, told Hudson. " love being a mom, I really love it," she added.

The host, Hudson, 41, asked McPhee if her son Rennie can sing "like his mommy," she replied, "So far I would say his singing isn't his strong suit. I mean, he's under two, so I'm not trying to be too critical here."

While Foster shares 23 months old son Rennie with McPhee, the music executive has six adult daughters from previous relationships, Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.

More From Entertainment:

Riverdale star Camila Mendes breaks her silence on dealing with eating disorder

Riverdale star Camila Mendes breaks her silence on dealing with eating disorder
Jemima Goldsmith shares her two cents on arranged marriages

Jemima Goldsmith shares her two cents on arranged marriages
Drew Barrymore lashes out at Razzie for nominating 12-year-old actress

Drew Barrymore lashes out at Razzie for nominating 12-year-old actress
Mia Goth calls out Oscars for being 'Very Political' and blocking horror movies from nominations

Mia Goth calls out Oscars for being 'Very Political' and blocking horror movies from nominations
Comedy-themed talk show 'Lately' will be hosted by Larry Wilmore

Comedy-themed talk show 'Lately' will be hosted by Larry Wilmore
George Clooney and Snoop Dogg grabbed the same 2003 guest spots on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' 20th Anniversary special

George Clooney and Snoop Dogg grabbed the same 2003 guest spots on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' 20th Anniversary special
Harry Styles left flushing as his pants split in LA concert in front of childhood crush Jennifer Aniston

Harry Styles left flushing as his pants split in LA concert in front of childhood crush Jennifer Aniston

Sajal Aly slated to star as the lead in series adaptation of Classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'

Sajal Aly slated to star as the lead in series adaptation of Classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'
Pamela Anderson divulges on 'frisky' meetings with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the London embassy

Pamela Anderson divulges on 'frisky' meetings with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the London embassy
Angelina Jolie receives FBI investigation documents involving ex Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie receives FBI investigation documents involving ex Brad Pitt
Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 'Indiana Jones 5' role, 'it's dream come true moment'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 'Indiana Jones 5' role, 'it's dream come true moment'
Tobey Maguire hints at possible return as ‘Spider-Man’ in fifth movie

Tobey Maguire hints at possible return as ‘Spider-Man’ in fifth movie