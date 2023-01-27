 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Hilary Duff shares adorable photo with her husband Matthew Koma on National Spouse Day

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Hilary Duff shares adorable photo with her husband Matthew Koma on National Spouse Day
Hilary Duff shares adorable photo with her husband Matthew Koma on National Spouse Day

Hilary Duff has recently called her husband Matthew Koma “own personal troll” in honour on occasion of International Spouse Day.

On Thursday, the Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram and posted a rare photo of her sitting with her hubby, looking adorable together.

“I was told it’s National spouse day,” wrote the 35-year-old in the caption.

The actress continued, “You tease and give me hell Matthew and I love you so much.”

“My own personal troll. Keep me please,” she added in the end.

The singer-songwriter responded to her with a funny comment, saying, “Ugh my prozac can't fight the tears from you being so sweet. I love you.”

Fans showered their love in the comment section.

One user said, “Couple of the century.”

“The caption is everything,” remarked another.

Hilary Duff shares adorable photo with her husband Matthew Koma on National Spouse Day

For the unversed, the couple first met in 2015 when they worked together on Duff's album Breathe In. Breath Out.

Two years Later, they began dating and welcomed their first child together in 2018.

The couple tied the nuptial knot in 2019 after which Duff gave birth to second daughter in 2020.

Moreover, Duff took to her Instagram Story to show her house’s extensive backyard renovation in Toluca Lake, California.

“Bought some new trees,” she stated in the caption on a footage of a crane lowering trees into her backyard.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Duff has been busy promoting the second season of her Hulu sitcom, How I Met Your Father (which is a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother).

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why she hasn't watched 'Yellowstone' yet

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why she hasn't watched 'Yellowstone' yet
Channing Tatum calls Magic Mike 3 co-star Salma Hayek his ‘bestie’

Channing Tatum calls Magic Mike 3 co-star Salma Hayek his ‘bestie’
Netflix to have big releases in February 2023: Check out the list

Netflix to have big releases in February 2023: Check out the list
BLACKPINK meets Pharrell Williams and French President Emmanuel Macron: Blinks angry following the interaction

BLACKPINK meets Pharrell Williams and French President Emmanuel Macron: Blinks angry following the interaction
Katherine McPhee would 'love' to have another baby with husband David Foster

Katherine McPhee would 'love' to have another baby with husband David Foster
Riverdale star Camila Mendes breaks her silence on dealing with eating disorder

Riverdale star Camila Mendes breaks her silence on dealing with eating disorder
Jemima Goldsmith shares her two cents on arranged marriages

Jemima Goldsmith shares her two cents on arranged marriages
Drew Barrymore lashes out at Razzie for nominating 12-year-old actress

Drew Barrymore lashes out at Razzie for nominating 12-year-old actress
Mia Goth calls out Oscars for being 'Very Political' and blocking horror movies from nominations

Mia Goth calls out Oscars for being 'Very Political' and blocking horror movies from nominations
Comedy-themed talk show 'Lately' will be hosted by Larry Wilmore

Comedy-themed talk show 'Lately' will be hosted by Larry Wilmore
George Clooney and Snoop Dogg grabbed the same 2003 guest spots on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' 20th Anniversary special

George Clooney and Snoop Dogg grabbed the same 2003 guest spots on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' 20th Anniversary special
Harry Styles left flushing as his pants split in LA concert in front of childhood crush Jennifer Aniston

Harry Styles left flushing as his pants split in LA concert in front of childhood crush Jennifer Aniston