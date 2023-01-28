 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need' to apologise, 'move back' with royals: Expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should apologise to their family and move back to their homeland, says expert.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield notes how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost popularity amongst American audiences.

She says on her podcast: "I'm going to tell you something you do not want to hear: here in the States the conversation is Harry and Meghan need to apologise and they need to move back to the UK. That is literally what we're saying here in America, that they need to move back to the UK. I know that that's the last thing Brits want, so I apologise for bringing you that information."

Schofield continued: "They don't provide anything and I think that what we liked about them was their relation to the British Royal Family, so if they want to continue to be of value to anybody, I think that they've got to be closer to the British Royal Family."

