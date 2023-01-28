King Charles won't intervene to strip Meghan and Harry of their titles says expert

 
Saturday Jan 28 2023
Saturday Jan 28, 2023

King Charles is unlikely to intervene directly to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles but would rather "ignore" the pair, said royal commentator Kinsey Schofield while sharing her thoughts on the string of allegations levelled by the Duke of Sussex in his book and interviews.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, she said, "I think the King would rather pretend they don’t exist while Harry and Meghan continue to throw three years' worth of tantrums."

The commentator added, "The public are catching on. Polling suggests people are fed up.The King will focus on the future of the monarchy vs a bunch of whiny quitters."

She claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "on the same path of loneliness and destruction" as Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson,the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, 

"Too bad they weren't given the Duke and Duchess of Windsor titles. They're on the same path of loneliness and destruction."

Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson were exiled after the king decided to abdicate to marry his twice-divorced American lover.

