Saturday Jan 28 2023
Prince Harry to make small trip to UK to return favour to 'unofficial best man'

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Prince Harry is set to plan a minor UK return to play a role in a friend's wedding.

The Duke of Sussex is tipped to serve as the best man for his pal, Jack Mann's wedding to fiancee Isabella Clark.

In his memoir 'Spare', Harry admitted that he picked his dear friend Charlie to be his best man, instead of brother Prince William.

He also recalled how William did not attend a party before his wedding. 

“I asked what was really happening,” Harry wrote. “Was he sulking because he wasn’t my best man? Was he annoyed because I had asked my old friend Charlie instead? (‘The Royal Family announced Willy was the best man as they had done with me when he and Kate got married. Did that have something to do with it?’)" he noted.

