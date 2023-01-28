 
Prince Harry 'proud' he isn't 'advanced bald' as Prince William

Prince Harry’s recent appearances on American television programmes show that the Duke has a sense of ‘superiority; to his brother Prince William.

Prince Harry on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert explained his “words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous".

Body language expert Adrianne Carter said that Harry’s hand gesture shows that he feels “contempt”.

As Harry talks about his word being “spun”, the expert said: “We see a really strong facial expression of contempt - pursing the lips.

"Contempt means 'I feel superior and I really don’t like what I’m seeing or hearing'."

The expert said that Harry’s smile while talking about William’s baldness also indicated that he feels superiority.

“We see a really telling clue from Harry’s facial expression when he talks about William’s baldness - we see the one-sided half smile.

"That means ‘I feel superior, I’m better than’. He’s quite proud of the fact he isn’t as advanced bald as his brother,” he added.

