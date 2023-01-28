Charles III could be the last King of Britain...

King Charles III, who ascended to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, faces several challenges that cannot be underestimated at such a difficult time of the Firm.



People have begun to speculate about the future of the monarchy in England since the passing of the Queen as Prince Andrew's scandals and Prince Harry's revelations have badly damaged the credibility of the Firm.

People fear that the Duke of York's scandalous friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Harry’s explosive insight into the royal family with his memoir, Spare, could spell the downfall of the monarchy.



Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, in his latest column for The Sun,claimed: "People are saying that thanks to Prince Andrew and Harry’s book, the whole royal thing is broken, that you could take it down to Jay Blades’ Repair Shop barn but the experts would be forced to conclude that all of the king’s horseman and all of the king’s men couldn’t possibly put it back together again.



He continued: "I see their point. The monarchy is built on a foundation of mysticism. It derives its magic powers from forces we don’t understand.

“It’s an institution built on fairy dust. And that is lost somewhat when they’re all falling in dog bowls and, like Prince Andrew, giving money to girls they’ve never met."

He concluded by predicting that if a president was indeed chosen after Charles’ reign comes to an end, the public would "look at William and Kate and think: ‘You know what, I’d rather have them’."

The 62-year-old has also cleared that he's not against the monarchy, insisting that he would prefer to have the monarchy continue in Great Britain, rather than having an elected president like the US’ Joe Biden or France’s Emmanuel Macron.

King Charles III is being urged to improve his and the Firm's popularity and reputation by taking some big decision. The new monarch's national approval rating (65%) is 21 percentage points lower than the late Queen’s rating, who ruled the British throne for 70 yeas.