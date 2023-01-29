Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter charge will be ‘an uphill battle in court’

Alec Baldwin has just been warned by legal experts who fear his manslaughter charge will become ‘an uphill battle’ in many respects.

Attorney Kate Mangels from the law firm Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley, made these admissions to Fox News Digital.

Mangels, who’s not associated with the case, claimed, “I think potentially what the prosecution here did was charged Alec Baldwin with sort of a more serious crime with potentially the expectation that they'll get an agreement to a lesser, less serious crime.”

“So I think it's not uncommon for prosecutors to charge sort of a more serious crime, even if it will be more difficult to prove that crime.”

For those unversed, an average manslaughter charge is punishable by over18 months in jail, as well as a $5,000 fine.

Even criminal defense attorney Lara Yeretsian weighed in and said, “All they need to do is basically convince a jury that Alec Baldwin committed a misdemeanor negligent use of a firearm, which includes the criminal negligence element. And it's done.” He's convicted. Now, can they establish that is a different story.”