Sunday Jan 29 2023
BLACKPINK meets Swiss star Roger Federer in Paris: Pic inside

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

BLACKPINK has posed with tennis star Roger Federer during their recent France trip, Allkpop reported.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Swiss tennis star shared a picture of him posing with all the members of BLACKPINK.

The caption reads: “My kids said this was a definite IG post.”

The photo was taken in France, where the K-pop group was participating in the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes concert, which was hosted by a charity group associated with French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

For those unversed, Roger Federer is a famous Swiss tennis star and 20-time grand slam champion. He announced his retirement from tennis in September 2022.

