BLACKPINK meets Swiss star Roger Federer in Paris: Pic inside



BLACKPINK has posed with tennis star Roger Federer during their recent France trip, Allkpop reported.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Swiss tennis star shared a picture of him posing with all the members of BLACKPINK.



The caption reads: “My kids said this was a definite IG post.”

The photo was taken in France, where the K-pop group was participating in the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes concert, which was hosted by a charity group associated with French First Lady Brigitte Macron.



For those unversed, Roger Federer is a famous Swiss tennis star and 20-time grand slam champion. He announced his retirement from tennis in September 2022.