Sunday Jan 29 2023
Meghan Markle has been ‘utterly disrespectful’ to Royal Family

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Royal experts believe Prince Harry should be ‘very embarrassed’ by ‘disrespectful’ Meghan Markle.

Body language expert Dr Louise Mahler brought these claims to light.

According to a report by The Mirror, Mahler suggested that Meghan Markle’s antics were ‘disrespectful’ in the entire Netflix series.

Mahler suggested, “The story showed their relationship when they first met because he was half an hour late and she says 'Well, I don't tolerate this. It's just not suitable behaviour, and I left'.”

“And then he goes 'Oh oh darling, can I say?' And he is very reticent to say, and he goes 'Actually you were late for the second meeting!' And she goes 'Yes, well I had to have a shower!'.”

Even “The whole story about the curtsy was disrespectful.”

“I think he was definitely embarrassed at that moment and this was one of the few moments he was embarrassed, and I think he should be embarrassed a lot more.”

