Sunday Jan 29 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry just a 'useful idiot’ for Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle treats her husband Prince Harry “like a useful idiot” and is not happy about having her brand underminded.

Royal enthusiast Nile Gardiner made this revelation regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Washington-based royal commentator started by telling GB News, “After all, she has treated Harry like a useful idiot for many years and now Harry is undermining the Meghan brand and obviously she is not happy about that.”

Even royal commentator Angela Epstein weighed in on everything and added, “There's no doubt that Harry has commoditised every aspect of his life and he deserves all the criticism he has got because he fired the first salvo."”

“So-called private conversations have been paraded all over the place. He has targeted people he knows cannot answer back - mainly his brother and sister-in-law, father - because of the 'never explain, never complain' philosophy that underpins the Palace's strategy.”

