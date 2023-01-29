'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards

Elvis star Austin Butler stole the breath away during his appearance on the red carpet of AARP The Magazine’s 21st Annual Movies Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Dressed up in a chic black satin suit, the 31-year-old actor looked dapper as he posed for the cameramen in classy outfit.

Austin paired his suit with black patent leather dress shoes.

He was joined by his 2022 film The King’s director Baz Luhrmann who also rocked a classy black tuxedo.

Meanwhile, the Golden Globe award winner recently clarified that his former partner Venessa Hudgen urged him to play Elvis Presley.

“I was with my partner at the time,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.”