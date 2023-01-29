 
Sunday Jan 29 2023
King Charles seems heartbroken ahead of coronation as he's losing control over some royals

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

King Charles seems heartbroken ahead of coronation as hes losing control over some royals

King Charles III is reportedly facing disaster as some members of the royal family are ‘out of control’.

The monarch's upcoming event seems to be overshadowed by the crisis within the family even when the Commonwealth is preparing for the coronation.

Britain's new King, 74, faces a new warning that things are “out of control” as his younger brother Prince Andrew is reportedly considering a legal push to have his $21 million settlement with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre overturned.

Royal biographer Angela Levin, in an interview with The Sun, has claimed: "Andrew is out of control – who’s guiding him on this?"

The Duke of York's latest comeback attempt comes hot on the heels of Harry and Meghan’s bombshells, which, according to Levin, could throw  the coronation plans' into chaos.

In further bad news for the third Charles to have a go at being King, she said of the timing of this latest Andrew development (so soon after Harry’s book came out): “It seems very odd. I’ve got no evidence. But the people who feel full of resentment could be going up against the monarch. 

With less than 100 days to go until his coronation on May 6, things are clearly not going swimmingly for Charles as he seems at something of a loss as to how to counter or even contain two of the biggest crises to embroil the Crown in decades.

