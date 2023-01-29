 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Harrison Ford says 'Indiana Jones' co-star Ke Huy Quan is 'a wonderful actor' after Oscar nod

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Harrison Ford says Indiana Jones co-star Ke Huy Quan is a wonderful actor after Oscar nod

Harrison Ford hailed his Indiana Jones co-star Ke Huy Quan following the announcement of his Oscar nomination on Tuesday, January 24.

On the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shrinking, Harrison Ford gave an interview with Entertainment Tonight and was asked about his Indiana Jones co-star's latest Oscar nod.

"I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy," the Star Wars actor told the outlet.

"He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is, I'm glad. I'm very happy for him," Ford, 80, further added.

Ford and Quan last starred together in the second film of the Indiana Jones franchise. The duo had their reunion when shared their picture on Instagram during Disney's D23 Expo in September 2022, cited from People.

Ford was also asked by the outlet of an on-screen reunion with Quan, 51, he replied, "That'd be great."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony marries model Nadia Ferreira: Fourth wife

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony marries model Nadia Ferreira: Fourth wife
Punk icon Tom Verlaine dies at age 73

Punk icon Tom Verlaine dies at age 73
King Charles seems heartbroken ahead of coronation as he's losing control over some royals

King Charles seems heartbroken ahead of coronation as he's losing control over some royals
Prince William’s Welsh Rugby Union CEO quits amid allegations of ‘toxic culture’

Prince William’s Welsh Rugby Union CEO quits amid allegations of ‘toxic culture’
Harry Styles ‘in talks’ to perform multiple shows in Las Vegas for bumper £40m fee

Harry Styles ‘in talks’ to perform multiple shows in Las Vegas for bumper £40m fee
Michael B Jordan talks about his split from Lori Harvey on 'SNL'

Michael B Jordan talks about his split from Lori Harvey on 'SNL'
Royal family uses THESE subtle ways to shut down Harry, Meghan claims

Royal family uses THESE subtle ways to shut down Harry, Meghan claims
Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards
King Charles, Princess Anne appear in high spirits amid reports of deal with Prince Harry

King Charles, Princess Anne appear in high spirits amid reports of deal with Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family
Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo

Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo