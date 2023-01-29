 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
Beverley Mitchells says she has the most respect for the military

Beverley Mitchells spoke about the military in a recent interview and shared that she has the most respect for people in the military. Beverley also shared her experience of participating in the show Special Forces which highlights celebrities going through intense training from military agents, as reported by Fox News.

Beverley shared that she has always been impressed by the resilience of people in the military and that she respects them. She further added that participating in the show humbled her.

Beverley said, "I have the most respect for them, and even when they were hard on us …. everything they say is calculated. There is a reason. If they're calling us out or even if they call us names or whatnot, there's a reason."

She further added, "They're trying to bring us to a space in which we have to truly evaluate ourselves. It's literally like having a crash course in therapy, but it's, like, accelerated. It's very fast."

Special Forces airs Wednesday nights on FOX.

