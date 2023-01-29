Tom Brady spends quality time with children: Check out the sweet photos he shared

 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Tom Brady spent some quality time with children and shared the sweet photos on social media.

On Sunday, January 29, Tom Brady shared an adorable picture on Instagram, of spending quality time with ten-year-old daughter Vivian.

The 45-year-old spent his Sunday afternoon with daughter Vivian who can be seen standing on a swing in the shaded courtyard, surrounded by flowers.

Another one of his stories included his 15-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, having an ice cream on a sunny day at the gold course.

The superstar quarterback shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

