Monday Jan 30 2023
Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Alan Cumming is speaking out on why he returned a British Honour he held since 2009.

On the eve of his birthday on Friday, January 27, Scottish actor Alan Cumming announced that he returned his Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire honor.

Speaking with People, on January 29, Cumming noted that the reaction to his act has been "incredible," and said, "I mean, first of all, I didn't ever expect so much attention about it."

The Old School actor continued, "It's been really positive. People really understood why it's complicated, it's complex, it's not a black or white thing."

Cumming, 58, added, "I tried to say that in my statement, and people have really responded to that. I think times are changing and things change, and you change how you feel about something."

In 2009, Cumming received the honor by the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of her birthday honors list. Princess Anne distributed the award to him at Buckingham Palace, cited from People.

