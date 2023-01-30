'Meghan Markle and America have changed Prince Harry'

Meghan Markle has escalated the issues between Prince William and Prince Harry, says a celebrity.



EX-Premier League manager Harry Redknapp admits that it upsets him to see the royal brothers struggling.



“I’ve met Harry and William a few times. It’s sad what’s going on," he says.



“I want to bang their heads together and sort it out but William’s done nothing wrong has he? He’s just got on with it.

“I’ve always loved Harry but I don’t like what’s going on.

“America and Meghan have changed him," he concludes.

This comes as Prince Harry publishes his own book discussing differences between his elder brother and the future King.