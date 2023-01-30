 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

'Meghan Markle and America have changed Prince Harry'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Meghan Markle has escalated the issues between Prince William and Prince Harry, says a celebrity.

EX-Premier League manager Harry Redknapp admits that it upsets him to see the royal brothers struggling.

 “I’ve met Harry and William a few times. It’s sad what’s going on," he says.

“I want to bang their heads together and sort it out but William’s done nothing wrong has he? He’s just got on with it.

“I’ve always loved Harry but I don’t like what’s going on.

“America and Meghan have changed him," he concludes.

This comes as Prince Harry publishes his own book discussing differences between his elder brother and the future King.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew picture with sex accuser is 'genuine': 'Ridiculous'

Prince Andrew picture with sex accuser is 'genuine': 'Ridiculous'
Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles

Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles
Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger

Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger
Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'

Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'
Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals
Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge

Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'
Nia Long says she will never reveal her crush

Nia Long says she will never reveal her crush
Katie Price reunites with ex-fiancé Carl Woods?

Katie Price reunites with ex-fiancé Carl Woods?
Tom Brady spends quality time with children: Check out the sweet photos he shared

Tom Brady spends quality time with children: Check out the sweet photos he shared