Victoria Beckham sends love to Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira on marriage

Monday Jan 30 2023
Monday Jan 30, 2023

Victoria Beckham showered love on newlywed Marc Anthony and his bride Nadia Ferreira after they tied the knot in a lavish star-studded ceremony.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to drop a gorgeous snap of the couple alongside a heartfelt caption wishing the duo on their union.

“Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!!” wife of former football legend David Beckham wrote. “We love you both so much.”

“And it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!!,” Victoria added. “Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira.”

The 23-year-old beauty reacted to the wish in the comments as she thanked Victoria for designing the stunning bridesmaids’ dresses.

“What a magical night!!” she commented. “Indeed so honored you were such a big part of it with us and btw you killed it with the bridesmaids dresses. Again so honored. We love you too!!”

As per Daily Mail, the musician and the Paraguayan fashion model exchanged vows in a star-studded ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

The wedding was officiated by the Mayor of Miami, Francis X. Suarez while the guests at the ceremony included the Beckham family, Maluma, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, and Romeo Santos.

