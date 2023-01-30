 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘incentive’ to attend King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have an ‘added incentive’ to attend King Charles’ coronation later this year in May despite their feud with the royal family, as per experts.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t expected to travel to the UK for the historic occasion, they might just turn up as it could be a chance for them to reunite with Princess Eugenie, who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Talking to Mirror UK, Seward said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have been amongst the first to hear the news of Eugenie’s pregnancy.”

“Meghan and Harry are close with Eugenie. And not only has she stayed with them in California, but they have been on holidays together before Harry’s marriage,” she went on to highlight.

Seward then added: “If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May, there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie as by then it is doubtful if she will want to travel herself.”

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are known to share a close bond with Princess Eugenie, who also featured in their bombshell Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan; as per reports, Meghan already knew Eugenie when she first met Harry in 2016. 

