Monday Jan 30 2023
Paul Wesley 'deeply saddened' by death of on-screen 'Vampire Diaries' mom

Monday Jan 30, 2023

The Vampire Diaries actress, Annie Wersching, who played Damon and Stefan Salvatore’s on-screen mother Lily, passed away at just 45 years old on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, after private battle with cancer.

Paul Wesley starred as Stefan Salvatore, who is the younger brother of Ian Somerhalder’s Damon Salvator. Her character appeared through the sixth and seventh seasons of the show, reappearing as a vampire after supposedly having died in 1858.

Wesley took to his Instagram Story on Sunday night to pay tribute to his on-screen mom.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Annie Wersching – a wonderful and talented person I was lucky enough to know,” Paul, 40, wrote over a sweet selfie of the two. “Please contribute to the go fund me page set up in her name below. Link below.”

According to HollywoodLife, a GoFundMe page for her husband Stephen Full and their sons Freddie, 12, Ozzie, 9, and Archie, 4, notes she was diagnosed in 2020, however, did not come forward with her illness and continued to work on several film and television projects, including The Rookie.

Julie Plec, the showrunner for the show, also posted a tribute via Twitter. “So sad to her this. I became a fan from 24 and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town,” she wrote. “This go fund me is for her family. RIP Annie, you wonderful soul. For Annie’s Boys… Freddie, Ozzie and Archie,” she also said.

