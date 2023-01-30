 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Phoebe Dynevor won’t be returning for ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Phoebe Dynevor won’t be returning for ‘Bridgerton’ season 3
Phoebe Dynevor won’t be returning for ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 

Phoebe Dynevor is likely to follow her Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean Page’s footsteps as she finally addressed rumors of her return in the upcoming season three of the hit Netflix show.

Phoebe, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, has confirmed that she won’t be returning for the third season of the show.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the Color Room actress, 27, confirmed the news after she was asked whether there were any exciting dynamics coming up for her character in season three.

Phoebe noted, "Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Bridgerton season one focused on Phoebe’s character and her relationship with the Duke (played by Page).

Her character only returned in a supporting role in season two, while Page was entirely absent from the second season.

In May 2022, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell was asked about Daphne's future. "We want to keep seeing all of our Bridgerton siblings," the producer told Variety.

"We feel like those moments when the whole family is together is what really makes the show and makes all of us, I think, want to be a Bridgerton. So yes, you will definitely be seeing Daphne, Anthony and Kate — how much, I don't want to say quite yet, but you have to tune in."

Netflix has yet to announce the official release date for season three of Bridgerton season three.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian ‘crops out’ Jennifer Lopez from selfie with Oprah Winfrey

Kim Kardashian ‘crops out’ Jennifer Lopez from selfie with Oprah Winfrey
Madonna wanted her biopic to be ‘grittier’ which led to fall-out with Universal Studios

Madonna wanted her biopic to be ‘grittier’ which led to fall-out with Universal Studios

Kanye West 'hateful views' receive support at Alabama Uni

Kanye West 'hateful views' receive support at Alabama Uni
Ryan Reynolds says Wrexham football adventure is ‘greatest experience’

Ryan Reynolds says Wrexham football adventure is ‘greatest experience’
Prince Harry, Meghan have ‘ball in their court’ over King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan have ‘ball in their court’ over King Charles’ coronation
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress dies at 64

Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress dies at 64
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘incentive’ to attend King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘incentive’ to attend King Charles coronation
Gerard Pique lashes out at journalist supporting ex Shakira: ‘Stop taking drugs’

Gerard Pique lashes out at journalist supporting ex Shakira: ‘Stop taking drugs’
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez get together for ‘lovely’ selfies

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez get together for ‘lovely’ selfies