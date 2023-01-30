‘Top Gun: Maverick’ wins Best Picture at AARP’s Movies for Grownups awards

Top Gun: Maverick won Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, held Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Saturday.

The Tom Cruise starring-sequel to the 1986 Top Gun has continued its winning streak after earning five major Oscar nominations for this year.

Top Gun: Maverick beat out competition for the major award that included Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár and Women Talking as well as The Woman King.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced the 1986 original, accepted the award from the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons).

“I’ve produced over 50 movies and more than 2,000 hours of television but there was one question that everybody kept asking, ‘Will there ever be another ‘Top Gun?'” Bruckheimer said in his speech, as reported by Variety.

“After almost four decades, all the pieces fell into place and we finally released the much-anticipated sequel just when everybody seemed to need it the most.”

The complete list of the Movies for Grownups Awards winners follows:

Career Achievement: Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Best Supporting Actress: Judith Ivey - Women Talking

Best Supporting Actor: Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Best Director: Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Best Screenwriter: Kazuo Ishiguro - Living

Best Ensemble: She Said

Best Intergenerational: Till

Best Time Capsule: Elvis

Best Grownup Love Story: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Best Documentary: Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down

Best Foreign Film: The Quiet Girl - Ireland

Best Actress (TV): Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Best Actor (TV): Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Best TV Series: The Old Man

Best TV Movie/Limited Series: Black Bird