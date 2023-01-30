Jane Fonda talks ‘slapping scene’ with Jennifer Lopez in ‘Monster-in-Law’

Jane Fonda relived an iconic moment from 2005’s romantic comedy Monster-in-Law during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

One of the most memorable scenes in the film was when Fonda and Lopez get into a slapping match over a bridesmaid dress.

Recalling the scene, Fonda laughs and says, “Oh, that was a fun scene.”

She then details that she played J. Lo’s mother-in-law in the movie Monster-In-Law, who is getting married to her character’s son.

“She comes into my room, I’ve gotten ready for the wedding, and of course, I’m dressed like a bride,” she says, before quipping, “Oedipus, anyone.”

“We get into a fight. I slap her and then she slaps me back, but she had a diamond ring on so when she slapped me, it cut me here,” she pointed to her upper side of the eyebrow.

“So, we had a nice little fight. We actually are friends and like each other, but it was a big laugh in the theatre, the two of us slapping each other.

Lopez has also previously commented on the scene and her experience of working with Fonda.

“Working with Jane Fonda was one of the highlights of my career," Lopez said in her series, Making a Scene. "She is such a powerful presence and so in the moment. It is everything you dream of when you’re coming up as an actress and you think about working with the greats.”

Lopez then detailed how they practiced their fight sequence, slapping each other until the scene "took a life of its own." "I don't even think we were supposed to slap each other," she said with a laugh, recalling that afterward, Fonda had a blood blister on the top of her eye. "My nail went up into her eye. I was mortified," she added.