Monday Jan 30 2023
When Angelina Jolie said she's less inclined to 'feel' for Shiloh than her adopted kids

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Angelina Jolie once compared her adopted kids and her biological daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, claiming she had “less inclination” to "feel" for her.

The Maleficent actor created a buzz with her statement when she compared her kids, son Maddox and daughter Zahara, to her now 16-year-old girl.

In an old interview with Elle in 2007, the Hollywood beauty said, “I think I feel so much more for Madd and Zee because they’re survivors, they came through so much."

"Shiloh seemed so privileged from the moment she was born. I have less inclination to feel for her,” Angelina, who shares her six kids with ex Brad Pitt, added.

"I met my other kids when they were 6 months old, they came with a personality,” Angelina continued. “A newborn really is this ... Yes, a blob!”

Before concluding, she said of Shiloh, “I don’t ignore her needs, just because I think the others are more vulnerable.”

In another interview with Look Magazine, the actor said she feels as if Shiloh will be an "outcast" in their ethnically-diverse family.

"[Shiloh] looks like Brad. It’s funny because she’s almost going to be the outcast in the family because she’s blonde and blue-eyed," she said, as per Daily Mail.

Angelina adopted her son Maddox from Cambodia when he was four-year-old and adopted seven-month-old Zahara from Ethiopia before she started dating Pitt.

The exes later adopted their son Pax Thien from Vietnam following Shiloh’s birth. Two years later, they welcomed their twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline in 2008.

