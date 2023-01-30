Actor Annie Wersching loses battle to cancer, dies at 45

The Last of Us video game voice artist Annie Wersching has died from cancer at 45.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Wersching's husband, actor Stephen Full, said in a statement.

"But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for the adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

The late actor kickstarted her career in 2002 with a guest appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise, and afterward appeared on several credits on Frasier, Angel, Charmed, Boston Legal, and Supernatural.

She also starred as FBI special agent Renee Walker in the seventh season of 24, which she continued racking up with guest spots on CSI, NCIS, Hawaii Five-O, and Castle.

"My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count," 24 directors and producer Jon Cassar said. "Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away.

Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her.

She'll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie, you'll be missed, you left your mark, and we're all the better for it."

Wersching also lent voiced the role of Tess in the video game The Last of Us, which Anna Torv essays in HBO's adaptation.