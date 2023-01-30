Jennifer Lopez's reaction over ex-husband Marc Anthony's fourth wedding

Jennifer Lopez has apparently has snubbed her ex-husband Marc Anthony over his fourth wedding after the Puerto Rican-American musician tied the knot with a 23-year-old model in a star-studded ceremony in Miami.

Marc, singer and actor, married former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded ceremony in Miami on Saturday.

Legendary footballer David Beckham was Marc's best man and stood by his side at the lavish ceremony. Unsurprisingly, J-Lo wasn't at the wedding, neither were the twins that she shares with Marc.

Lopez spent the day with her new husband Ben Affleck's blended family. They were joined by Ben's children Serafina, 14 and Samuel, 10 as well as Jennifer's daughter Emme, 14.



J-Lo's silence and absence from the event seems to be a snub to Marc. it seems as Ben's sweetheart did not take the news of his former husband's wedding well. Marc and Lopez got married in 2004 and divorced in 2011.

However, Marc's two sons Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, who he shares with his ex-wife Dayanara Torres were present at the occasion.

Marc's new wife was crowned Miss Paraguay in 2021 and was runner-up in the Miss Universe Pageant, falling just behind India's Harnaaz Sandhu.

The two got engaged eight-months ago. Nadia and March's wedding was officiated by the mayor of Miami Francis X. Suarez and guests also included Salma Hayek, and Romeo Santos.



Marc's new wife looked gorgeous in white as she wore a gown by Galia Lahav, while the actor looked sharp in a Christian Dior suit, having a design with a romantic flair beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.