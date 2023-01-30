Julie Bowen writes flirty message for Harry Styles, posts concert video on Instagram

Julie Bowen attended Harry Styles’ concert last weekend and she made sure to shoot her shot at the popular music star.



The Modern Family star 52, who has admitted her love with the As It Was crooner, 28, in the past, attended his Love On Tour stop on Thursday in Inglewood, California.

Julie grabbed fans’ attention as she posed with a homemade red and pink heart-shaped concert sign, adorned with string lights.

One side of the sign read, "Harry I'm old," and she turned it around to show "but I know what I'm doing" on the other side.



The Emmy Award winner shared the video from the concert with caption, "I'm here! HARRY!"

However, Styles’ fans weren’t pleased with the actress’ move. Many of Julie’s 1.7million Instagram followers expressed their disappointment in the comment section, with one person writing, “this is so embarrassing, please stop this.”

Another social media user wrote, “And if she was a man, and Harry was a young girl, you would not laugh at that comment.”

Meanwhile, Styles has been confirmed to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Don’t Worry Darling star has earned six nominations including Best Album of the Year.