Monday Jan 30 2023
Drake's former bodyguard gushes over rapper's work ethics: 'It's ingrained'

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Drake's former bodyguard talked about the rappers work ethics and consistency at a recent podcast interview.

In a recent appearance on Money Buys Happiness podcast, the One Dance singer's former bodyguard Van Wyck opened up about what it was like working with the Canadian rapper.

While gushing about the rappers work style he revealed that the the singer has a "robotic" work ethic: "That level of consistency is pretty wild to see."

"I thought I had work ethic, and I do," he further continued "I guess if you ask people about me, I do work hard, I don't really take days off and kind of just grind all the time."

"But, to see a guy at that level — watch them go out night after night — especially on tours and perform, it's robotic. In a very positive way. Not in a negative way." he added.

Wyck who guarded Drake for six years, added that not only does the God's Plan rapper have an insane work ethic, but that he's also incredibly consistent.

"It's ingrained, this showmanship," he said. "This person, the person [he] becomes on stage and how they perform from show to show — you could probably run the shows overlapping each other and it would look the same."

He went on further "there is that much consistency to it and you'd figure like someone that's doing that kind of work would have a night off."

"I'm watching this person do this every night and to see the looks on these faces and to understand that level of work ethic and that level of consistency is pretty wild to see, in person." he noted.

The 36-year-old rapper has released seven studio albums, three compilation albums, four extended plays, seven mixtapes, and 140 singles, including 81 as a featured artist as of now.

His latest project, a collaborative album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss, was released in November and shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

