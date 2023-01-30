 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles knows Prince Harry does not deserve good seats right at the front?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

A royal biographer has shared her opinion on the reports of negotiations between Prince Harry and his father King Charles III ahead of the coronation, saying it won't be fruitful.

Reacting to the reports that the monarch has sought the help of the Archbishop of Canterbury to act as a go-between for the royal family and the Duke, Angela Levin said she did not believe negotiations between Harry and the Firm ahead of the coronation would be fruitful as Meghan Markle's hubby now had a "knack" for dealing with the palace.

She claimed the Duke of Sussex "wants to win" in any confrontation with his family.

Levin went on saying: "[Negotiating] to give him good seats right at the front, I think that's terrible. He doesn't deserve it."

She added: "The important thing is that Harry can't negotiate, he doesn't want to give. He's not somebody who will say: 'Look, I'm sorry, let's work together on this."

"He now feels more confident that he's got the knack for actually dealing with the Royal Family and he wants to win. I think he won't say yes or no right up to the last minute," Levin told Talk TV's Julia Hartley-Brewer.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry and Meghan to attend coronation?

King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry and Meghan to attend coronation?
Julie Bowen writes flirty message for Harry Styles, posts concert video on Instagram

Julie Bowen writes flirty message for Harry Styles, posts concert video on Instagram
Radio One Big Weekend 2023: The 1975, Lewis Capaldi confirmed

Radio One Big Weekend 2023: The 1975, Lewis Capaldi confirmed

Taylor Swift in relationship with transgender man?

Taylor Swift in relationship with transgender man?
David Beckham joins son Cruz at Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira Miami wedding

David Beckham joins son Cruz at Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira Miami wedding
Prince Harry receives fresh backlash for 'direct, fierce, vengeful attacks' on royal family

Prince Harry receives fresh backlash for 'direct, fierce, vengeful attacks' on royal family
Prince William snubs call of Prince Harry for talks amid reports of peace deal

Prince William snubs call of Prince Harry for talks amid reports of peace deal
Jennifer Lopez's reaction over ex-husband Marc Anthony's fourth wedding

Jennifer Lopez's reaction over ex-husband Marc Anthony's fourth wedding
Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet to be removed from the line of succession?

Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet to be removed from the line of succession?
Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts

Anne Hathaway groovy dance drives the internet nuts
Naughty Boy president casts doubt on 'The Last of Us 3'

Naughty Boy president casts doubt on 'The Last of Us 3'
Actor Annie Wersching loses battle to cancer, dies at 45

Actor Annie Wersching loses battle to cancer, dies at 45