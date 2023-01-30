 
Monday Jan 30 2023
Miranda Kerr feels grateful for her 3 sons

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Miranda Kerr talked about her three sons in a recent interview and shared that she feels very grateful for them as they are very nice and well-mannered boys, as reported by People.

Miranda added about her sons that they are very loving and kindhearted boys. She also shared her favourite part of being a mother.

Miranda said, "I feel very grateful to have three kindhearted, well-mannered boys. They're always like, 'I love you, Mommy. I love you.' And I'm like, 'Well, I love you more.' And then they start saying, 'I love you more,' and I'm like, 'Not possible.'"

When asked about her favourite part of being a mother, Miranda said, "Just seeing the world through their eyes and the fact that they're all very different. They have different personalities, and they just bring something to the table that's just unique to them."

Miranda Kerr shares sons Myles, 3, and Hart, 4, with husband Evan Spiegel, as well as son Flynn, 11, with ex Orlando Bloom.

